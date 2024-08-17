A man has been released on bail following the death of a motorcyclist who died after a crash in Worcestershire.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on the A4538, Pershore Lane in Spetchley on Thursday evening (15th August).

Police say a BMW 120D collided with a Triumph motorbike at around 5.30pm, causing serious but not life-threatening injuries to the motorbike rider.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on the A4538, Pershore Lane in Spetchley. Credit: ITV News Central

The car then collided with a second motorbike, a Yamaha and the rider, a man in his 50s, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving, but has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have seen the vehicles travelling prior to the collision.

