ITV Central reporter Ravneet Nandra met up with the choir ahead of their performance at Kidderminster train station.

Kidderminster Male Choir, along with several other choir groups across the country, met at Kidderminster station to raise money for the Severn Valley Railway.

It's part of commemorations to mark the 120th anniversary of the Kidderminster Male Choir.

The choirs performed throughout the day at the seven stations along the 16-mile line, culminating in a grand finale in the evening on the concourse at Kidderminster Station.

Lewis Maddox, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Valley Railway, says events like this help bring in new customers and vital donations.

"It's very expensive. Coal's expensive. Steam locomotive is expensive. Tracks, stations and all the rest of it are all very expensive to run. And we will need that support. So events like this with Kidderminster Male Choir, bringing in extra people, bringing in donations, new audiences to what is a wonderful attraction is really vital."

Many members of the choir have been part of it for over 25 years.

John Parkinson, communications manager at the choir says he's a community and helps with your mental and physical health.

"Singing's good. Singing's good for everybody. It's good for your mental health. It's good for your general fitness believe it or not with all the breathing in and out.

"It's a community. It's a family.

Choirs from across the country sang at the seven stops on the route Credit: ITV Central

The choir was formed in 1904 and to finish off celebrations, the choir is performing with singer Aled Jones at Birmingham Town Hall on Friday 6th September.