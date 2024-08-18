Three teenagers are due to appear in court following break-ins at a school in Nottingham.

Police were called to the Wells Academy in Mapperley after staff reported a classroom had been broken into on February 14th, during the half-term break.

Officers then attended the following day when intruders again gained access to the school and caused damage.

Three boys have since been charged with burglary. Credit: ITV News Central

Three boys, aged 15, 16 and 16, who can’t be named for legal reasons, have now been charged with burglary.

They're due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court next month, on September 4th.

Chief Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have been working alongside the school since the break-in so I’m pleased these three suspects have now been charged and given a court date.”

