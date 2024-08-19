A drink and drug driver killed a cyclist by overtaking a peloton of nine riders on a rural road.

Jack Bingley, 26, was driving a van along Cottam Lane in Treswell, in the morning of Sunday 28 January 2024, after a night out.

He decided to overtake a group of cyclists who were riding two abreast, before stretching into single file, in preparation to make a right turn.

Robert Noble, 57, the chairman of the Trent Vikings Cycling Club, was in the middle of the road as he had signalled to turn right.

He was hit at speed by the overtaking van, thrown into the air and landed in a roadside ditch. He died of his injuries.

A second rider was also clipped by the van - he fell and suffered soft tissue injuries.

Robert Noble died from his injuries Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Bingley, of Devonshire Road, Retford, drove off after the collision.

His passengers, who had urged him not to overtake, begged him to go back but he ignored them and continued to drive away.

They demanded he let them out, which he did, before inspecting the damage to his van and driving off.

The women returned to the scene and told the police what had happened.

Bingley returned to the scene a couple of hours later and identified himself to police.

He tested over the limit for alcohol and was positive for cocaine or its metabolites. He was arrested and subsequently charged.

It was later shown he would have been over twice the drink drive limit at the time of the collision.

Bingley appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (16 August) after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He was given a nine-year prison sentence and was banned from driving for five years, starting from his release from prison.

In a statement the family of Mr Noble, who was from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, and who is survived by his wife and four children, said: “Rob was a larger-than-life figure, well-known in the local community for his thunderous laugh and outgoing nature.

“He was known to many through his plumbing, heating, and electrical business, which carries on in his absence - but also through ventures such as cycling clubs.”

Detective Constable Andrew Fawcett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Noble’s family and friends and his fellow cycle club members who are understandably devastated by this incident.

"This was a wholly unnecessary death caused by Bingley’s foolish and senseless decision to drive whilst still highly intoxicated and under the influence of drink and drugs.

"This resulted in the selfish decision to overtake a group of cyclists when it was clearly unsafe to do so.

“We’d urge drivers to please show patience and consideration when they’re behind a cyclist, and when passing a cyclist make sure that you allow sufficient time and distance to do so without compromising their safety."

