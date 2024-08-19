Three robbers who attacked a man in Leicester have been jailed after their own vehicle dashcam recorded incriminating audio.

Harrison Barrett and Katarzyna Chojnacka, who are both 20, met their 17-year-old victim in the Belgrave area of Leicester on the 27th November last year.

He got into the back of a Volkswagen Polo, with Chojnacka driving and they drove to Vicarage Lane.

A third person, 18-year old Owais Mamadbai, then got into the back of the car and held a knife to the victim’s neck, demanding his mobile phone.

When the man refused, Barrett and Mamadbai started punching him.

The group then drove to the victim’s empty home and forced him to let them inside.

They stole cash and clothes, and once back in the car, they ordered the victim to contact a relative and ask for money to be transferred into his account, which they intended to make him give to them.

But no money was handed over. The group dropped the victim back in the Belgrave area, and forced him to erase his phone and throw the sim card away.

During interview, the gang denied committing a robbery.

Chojnacka’s car was then examined. and footage from a dashcam then found that it had captured conversations taken place both before, during and after the robbery.

This included two interactions after the victim had been dropped off.

The audio dashcam transcript:

Male: “How much is there?”Female: “I believe I deserve this money for being put through this.”Male: “I started punching him in the head for no reason.”Female: “It was embarrassing to watch. I was embarrassed. You got what you needed, I was not the one doing it, I was just there.”Male: “You won’t get no money then.”Male: “You should have punched him.”Female: “No.”Male: “Don’t take no money from it then.”Female: “I was cringing.”Female: “And a phone.”Male: “We got the phone.”--------------------Male: “That ting, get rid of that. Just on the off chance. On the off chance we get spotted. No evidence.”Female: “I don’t wanna get stopped carrying a massive f***** knife.”

On the 23rd May, all three pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of possession of a bladed article.

On Friday 16th August at Leicester Crown Court, all three were sentenced to detention in a Young Offender Institution: