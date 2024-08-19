Will new zombie knife legislation make our streets safer?

Play Brightcove video

Political reporter Lewis Warner reports on whether the new ban goes far enough.

The mother of a young man who was stabbed to death outside his home in Wolverhampton has welcomed increased restrictions on knives, although the type of weapon which killed her son is still not outlawed.

Ronan Kanda, who was 16, was stabbed to death in a case of mistaken identity in June 2022. He was stabbed twice with a 'ninja sword' close to his front door.

Ronan Kanda Credit: ITV News Central

It's now been announced that so-called 'zombie knives' and machetes, will become illegal to own after 24 September, when a nationwide amnesty which starts on 26 August comes to an end.

Zombie knives were used in almost 300 attacks in the West Midlands in 2023.

Ronan's mother, Pooja Kanda, says those who carry weapons should take the opportunity to hand them over.

"It's always a worry that people are carrying these types of weapons. If they're handing them in it's a beginning, they're getting rid of these kind of weapons.

"What happened to my son angers me, it upsets me, it breaks me every day."

The government has not yet announced a ban on ninja swords but Pooja is confident this will follow soon.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson MP said the government intends to make these illegal in future, as part of its plan to halve knife crime within the next ten years.

“Implementing a ban on zombie-style knives is just the first step in our ambitious, dedicated plan to halve knife crime within a decade, and will closely be followed by making ninja swords illegal."

Mohammed Zafran's brother-in-law was stabbed to death. Credit: ITV News Central

However, knife crime campaigner Mohammed Zafran from Birmingham says it needs to be made clearer to young people that there will be no come back if they hand over a weapon."I think the problem is our youngsters think if I turn round and put a knife in the bin, someone's going to be watching, it could be the authorities, someone might be taking photos.

"Maybe people could come forwards, they could work with police, they've done wrong, they want to change, they could influence youngsters to come in and drop these knives.

" If you're that much of a hero, help your mum at home cutting onions with a knife."

The law change next month also closes a loophole which had meant certain types of zombie knives remained legal to purchase.

