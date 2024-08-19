A woman’s body has been found in the attic of a bungalow in Nottingham.

The discovery was made on Friday (16 August) by a member of the public and police were called to Ransom Road, Mapperley, just after 4pm.

Police say following the discovery, a man reportedly fled the bungalow.

In the early hours of Saturday (17 August) a 65-year-old was taken into custody and later questioned on suspicion of preventing a lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He has been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continues.

A post-mortem examination was carried out and it found the woman died of natural causes. Work to formally identify the body is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Ian Holmes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic discovery and we are continuing our work to understand the circumstances.

"Officers will continue to be in the area to speak to the local community, conduct inquiries and offer reassurance.“

