Police would like to speak to a man caught on CCTV during the recent far right protests in Nottingham after a police officer was assaulted.

The officer was attacked while helping colleagues make an arrest in Old Market Square on 3 August when hundreds of far right protesters and counter-protesters gathered.

Police want to trace this man after a protester punched a police officer.

Nottinghamshire Police said the offender came from behind and the officer received a cut and swollen lip, and a bruised cheek.

The culprit then fled into the crowd.

Officers have been looking through CCTV and have now released an image of a man who they believe could help further their enquiries.PC Thomas Carver, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was an appalling and cowardly attack on a police officer carrying out his duties and keeping the public safe. We are determined to catch the person responsible."We have released an image of a man that could help us further our investigation and are calling on the public’s help to identify him. Do you know the man in the image?"Are you the man in the image? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

