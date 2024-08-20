A father has been jailed for 28 months after throwing a missile and shouting racist remarks during a protest in Tamworth.

David Jordan, 59, was charged with violent disorder after video footage showed him throwing an object towards a line of police in front of the Holiday Inn Express hotel in the Staffordshire town, where migrants were being housed, on August 4.

The defendant, of Tamworth Road, Tamworth, could also be heard shouting “f****** paedos” towards the hotel and telling police officers to “f*** off”.

Sentencing him at Stafford Crown Court, Judge John Edwards told Jordan: “You rightly hung your head in shame as we watched the video.

“I have looked with care at the footage, you are front and centre of this baying mob for an hour-and-a-half.”

