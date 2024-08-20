Play Brightcove video

The huge pile of flytipped rubbish is in a residential area.

People in Handsworth say they're in despair at the huge pile of rotting rubbish on their street.Children used to play football on the area on the corner of Boulton Road and Haseley Road, but now it is covered in sofas and fridges.

Those who live nearby say the rubbish has built up over the years on privately built land, and that rats and mice can be seen regularly.

Bin bags at the scene Credit: BPM Media

It's even earned the nickname 'The Walking Dead' due to the drug takers residents say use the spot.

Margaret, 67, of Boulton Road said: "It is absolutely disgusting and smells awful. I am ashamed to invite anybody here and I have lived here all my life. We shouldn't live like this."They recently put cameras up but it doesn't seem to be a deterrent. We have rats, mice, the whole lot. People sleep there, defecate there and it is unhygienic."I think they should block the site off. It used to be lovely here 20 years ago."

Fridges, mattresses and bin bags can be seen Credit: BPM Media

Muktar Singh, 55, is the owner of Signature Supplies whose factory is just behind the fly-tipping site. He said: "It is terrible especially when customers and salespeople see this thinking what has the area come to? "I have complained to the council and everybody else has as well, but we had no replies. It is privately owned land."I moved away as I don't want to live in an area like this. I don't want my children living in a place like this too."

The waste has built up over the years Credit: BPM Media

Birmingham City Council say they cannot act as the land does not belong to them. Cllr Majid Mahmood released a statement saying: "We are aware of the issue and have previously cleared the privately owned land to remove the antisocial activities going on at this location.

"We have been taking steps to deal with the issue and have gone some way to tackle the landowners to be responsible for their land."The Waste Enforcement Unit have been monitoring the area and have engaged with previous and current land-owners. Following initial contact, the current land-owners are in conversation with the waste enforcement unit and are working to arrange for clearance themselves and closer management of the site."The land is under surveillance and there are multiple investigations into illegal waste deposits that have taken place at the site. Where we have sufficient evidence Birmingham City Council will not hesitate to prosecute fly-tippers."We will continue to monitor and action any antisocial behaviour at the site, however the steps currently being taken we expect a full resolution to be completed in the very near future."Fly-tipping carries fines of up to £50,000 or imprisonment, on privately owned land the council can serve a legal notice instructing people to clear rubbish that attracts vermin.

