The car was driven off while the owner looked on.

Two masked men stole a car from an Asda petrol station in Tipton while the horrified owner looked on.

The owner of the car was in the middle of filling up on Brickhouse Lane South at around 9.15pm on 23 July.

The pair, who are dressed in dark clothes, jump in the vehicle before speeding off with the pump still in the fuel cap.

Police want to trace the two men.

