A British Bulldog which was rescued from a building fire in a Derbyshire village in July is recovering well.

Three-year-old Bear was trapped inside a building on Taylor Lane in Loscoe when fire crews were called to the scene.

Fourteen crews from both Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Services responded to the blaze at around midday on Tuesday 30 July.

As the flames spread, they discovered a dog was trapped inside and a team of firefighters then entered the building at around 12.24pm to save him.

When they found Bear, they discovered that he weighed the same as a small adult.

On-Call Firefighter and Crew Manager, Joe Grimes, who was managing the team that went in to save Bear, said: "When we found Bear, it was a struggle carrying the equivalent of a small adult out, but we knew we had to get him to safety.

"We then used the donated oxygen mask, and thankfully, Bear seemed to make a quick recovery."

Crew Manager Grimes and Bear following the rescue Credit: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

The fire initially started at a campervan business just after 11.50am and quickly spread causing the A6007 to be closed in both directions as the smoke billowed across the busy main road.

One month on from the fire, o wner, David Simpson, says Bear is now making a good recovery: "We are so grateful to Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Services for their response to this fire and for rescuing our dog.

"Bear is doing well and is back to his usual self, thanks to their incredible service!"

Just two weeks before the fire a team from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service had visited the Vets for Pets Eastwood practice after realising they were without a pet oxygen mask, having lost one in a previous rescue. The practice donated a replacement, ensuring they were equipped for any future emergencies.

"Sadly, we lost our pet oxygen mask at a previous house fire where another dog was rescued," Crew Manager Grimes explained.

"The dog was taken away from the incident with the oxygen mask, meaning we didn’t have one situated on the fire engine."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service says Bear's rescue is an example of the importance of community support, making Bear's safe rescue a possibility.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service Station Manager Adam Langley explained: “Equipment such as breathing apparatus and pet oxygen masks allow for firefighters to respond safely and appropriately to a wide range of incidents, including those involving animals."

Dr Jonathan Hadley, practice owner and veterinary surgeon at Vets for Pets Eastwood, added: "We were more than happy to donate a replacement pet oxygen mask to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue. It’s remarkable that the mask was used so soon to save Bear’s life."

