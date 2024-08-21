Police have sealed off a residential street in Birmingham after a major incident in the early hours of the morning.

Officers blocked the road on Hereford Close in Rubery at approximately 1am on Wednesday 21 August, with locals reportedly unable to get "in or out."

A blue tent was erected and images showed tape near houses on the street.

Some residents have reportedly been unable to leave their homes. Credit: BPM Media

Forensics officers in white suits were also seen in the street as police dealt with the incident.

Residents say they were unable to get into the road or leave the street, with one stating: "Police have cordoned off all the road since 1am this morning. We can't get in or out.

"People in white suits, blue tent up but you can't see as not allowed there and no one knows what's going on."

