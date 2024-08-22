Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a recycling facility in Elkesley in Nottinghamshire which broke out on Wednesday 21 August.

Crews were called to the fire on Jockey Lane at around 8.20pm. At its height, eight fire engines and around 80 firefighters were at the scene.

The incident has now been scaled down, with four fire engines remaining at the scene to dampen down this morning (Thursday 22 August).

Posting to X on Thursday 22 August, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The incident was scaled down overnight, we currently have four fire engines and the aerial ladder platform remaining on scene this morning as we continue to dampen down."

The service added: "We are advising any affected by the smoke to keep doors and windows closed."

