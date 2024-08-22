Organisers of this year's Frankfurt Christmas Market in Birmingham say there will be hundreds of jobs on offer, as they prepare to return to the Midlands for the festive event.

Frankfurt Christmas Market Limited teams say they are looking to recruit more than three hundred staff this year to support the city centre stalls.

The popular festive market returns to Birmingham on the 1st November, and is the biggest authentic German Christmas market outside of Germany and Austria.

What jobs are on offer ?

a range of customer-facing and behind-the-scenes roles

bar staff

catering assistants

salespeople on gift stalls

kitchen assistants

porters

Organisers say there is a mix of part-time and full-time roles working alongside the German stallholders and their core team of staff, with hourly rates starting at £12 per hour.

People can apply for all the vacancies on the market's official website.

Behind the scenes at the Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market

It will be the 24th time Birmingham has hosted the market, which attracts visitors from all over.

They can expect plenty of stalls from Victoria Square to New Street, offering traditional goods, gifts, food and drinks.

The market attracts thousands of visitors from all over Credit: ITV News Central

What else is happening at the market ?

The Victoria Square bandstand will host "open mic" sessions on Mondays, to showcase young or up and coming performers and musicians. The best two acts will then perform in a primetime December slot at the event.

Choirs from local schools, charities and community groups will also feature on the market’s community music programme.

And German musicians will perform lunchtimes on weekdays and evenings daily, with local performers performing between 12pm and 6pm on the weekends.