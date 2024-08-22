An urgent search is underway for two dogs believed to have been involved in an incident in which a man died in Birmingham.

A 33-year-old man was found dead in his back garden in Hereford Close, Rubery, on Wednesday 21 August.

Whilst the post-mortem examination has not been completed, West Midlands Police believe that at least one dog attacked him.

The two dogs are described as American bulldog types. One is brown with white patches and the other is black.

Police say two other dogs were caught at the scene. The dogs are believed to have come from the man's house and none are believed to be a banned breed.

Officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries, reviewing CCTV, and using specialist dog officers and drone units to find the dogs.

Inspector Leanne Chapman, from the West Midlands Police Dog Unit, said: "We really need to hear from anyone who has seen these dogs, and it’s vital that if you see them, you don’t approach them; call 999 immediately.

“Similarly, if you or someone you know has taken the dogs in after finding them loose, we need you to call us as soon as possible.”

