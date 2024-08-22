Six men arrested after inmate dies at prison in Leicester

Six men have been arrested following the death of an inmate at a prison in Leicester.

Police said they were called to HMP Fosse Way, a category C prison, after a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday.

Six men who are all inmates at the prison, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

Five of the men, aged 18, 21, 27, 28 and 38, remain in police custody.

One of the men, aged, 35, has been released under investigation.

The force says it's treating the inmate's death as suspicious. No weapons have been recovered following the death.

The new jail is on the site of the old HMP Glen Parva, and was built to house 1,715 prisoners.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said:

“We continue to work closely with the prison to establish the full circumstances in relation to the incident.

"Five men are currently in police custody and our enquiries remain ongoing.”

The prison is managed by Serco and a spokesman said “We can confirm that a 31-year-old man has died at Fosse Way prison.

“The matter is now being investigated by Leicestershire Police.”