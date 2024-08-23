A Leicestershire Police dog has been remembered after dying while on duty.

DP Zyla chased a suspect into a body of water on July 3rd, where she was then pulled out, found unresponsive, and later died at a vets.

The Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a charity that protects, celebrates and supports working and retired police dogs across the UK, awarded her posthumously for her bravery at her recent funeral.

Her half-brother, Nash, also a police dog, attended the service.

Zyla's handler said: “Zyla I love you, I miss you, I thank you – you will always be our special girl.” Credit: Leicestershire Police

The charity also had 18 memorial patches made to go out to all other dogs in the force's dog unit in memory of Zyla.

Paying tribute to Zyla, her handler said: “To my faithful Zyla, my crewmate and friend – our girl.

"I will forever hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain as life goes on without you, but will never be the same."

“You were a bouncy bundle of joy, a girl who never stopped. You didn’t walk, you glided with such beauty and grace. You were taken too soon but in your short time you made sure you lived to the full.

“The day you were taken from I will never forget! A piece of me died that day with you. Your heroic actions that day ensured I made it home safely and I will never forget your sacrifice for me, my family, my police family and the wider public.

"You are our hero, you are our girl."

Chief Constable Rob Nixon QPM said: “Zyla was not just a police dog, she was a protector of our communities, a skillful thief taker and a perfect partner to her handler.

"She was a valued member of our police family, she was courageous and brave, and we will never forget her service.”

Zyla's handler is now calling for donations to the charity.

The Thin Blue Paw Foundation has already raised more than £9,000 in her memory.

