Homeowners who live next to the M5 in Birmingham are eagerly awaiting the results of an investigation into the removal of around 100 trees that they say protected them from the noise and pollution of the motorway.

Back in 2021, nearly 100 trees that lined the M5 in Quinton, shielding residents of Clay Drive from the constant roar of traffic, were suddenly chopped down.

National Grid, with the green light from Highways England, took down the trees as part of what they called "essential safety work."

But for the locals, it felt like a disaster.

The residents were furious, claiming that losing those trees had "ruined their lives."

They quickly banded together, demanding that the trees be replanted. One of them, Melanie Davies, shared how the increased noise and light were so bad that she now has to sleep on her living room sofa, which is the quietest spot in her house.

Fast forward nearly three years, and there's finally going to be a thorough investigation.

The Parliamentary Health and Standards Ombudsman is stepping in to figure out what went wrong, especially since many of the promises made to the residents—like replanting the trees—haven't exactly been delivered.

MP Preet Kaur Gill, who represents Birmingham Edgbaston, has been vocal about the issue from the start.

She was one of the first to call out Highways England for not consulting with the residents before taking down the trees.

Gill is relieved that the investigation is happening, saying that the actions of Highways England were reckless and that the residents have suffered long enough without proper compensation.

Back in 2021, those trees weren't just for show—they were a natural barrier against the noise and pollution from the M5. They'd been there since the 1960s, planted when the housing estate was first built.

Melanie Davies, who’s been vocal about the issue, said the noise from the motorway is now so unbearable that she’s had to move to the sofa to get any sleep.

She said: “I’ve put so much time and effort into making this house a home, but I don’t enjoy my life here anymore. You can smell the motorway—it’s vile. It smells like I live in a gas station. The street lighting illuminates my house and creates a strobing effect in the kitchen. You can’t get away from it; it’s just relentless.”

Now, with the investigation underway, Gill is hopeful that residents will finally get answers. She’s looking forward to the findings and believes that the air and noise pollution her constituents are suffering from must be fixed.

National Highways has said that while the trees were removed for safety reasons, they did replace them with faster-growing species and repaired the soundboard fencing as promised.

They’ve handed over all their records to the Parliamentary Ombudsman and are cooperating fully with the investigation.

National Grid also stated that the tree removal was necessary for safety and that they’ve been working with National Highways to address residents' concerns.

Next week's conclusions can’t come soon enough for those living next to the noisy M5.

