Three men have been charged with murder after the death of a 31-year-old inmate at HMP Fosse Way in Leicester on Tuesday 23 August.

Shaan Karim, 38, Thierry Robinson, 21, and Ashirie Smith, 18, have all been charged with murder.

Police and ambulance crews were alerted to an unresponsive man in his cell on Tuesday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 27, and 28, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.

A sixth man, aged 35, arrested on suspicion of murder was also previously released under investigation.

Karim, Robinson and Smith have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on Friday 23 August.