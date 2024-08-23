Two dogs have been detained by police following a search after a man was found dead with dog bite injuries in Birmingham.

A 33-year old man, who was looking after his brother's dogs, was found dead in the back garden of a property on Hereford Close in Rubery, on Wednesday 21st August.

West Midlands Police officers say the man died after an attack by at least one dog.

Two dogs, which are both believed to be American bulldogs, were seized by the force at the scene. The breeds of the dogs they have now tracked down are unknown.

None of the dogs are believed to be a banned breed.

Following the launch of a major police search, some residents were reportedly unable to leave their homes near Hereford Close. Credit: BPM Media

The two escaped dogs were found following a major police search operation.

Officers had drones up in the skies looking for the dogs in open spaces, as well as neighbourhood officers checking door-to-door, and dog handlers out searching for them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...