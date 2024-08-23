Play Brightcove video

Watch as ITV News Central reporter Pete Bearne captures the moment two Scout sisters unearth a historic brooch

Two Scout sisters have been captured unearthing a 1,500 year-old brooch by ITV Central cameras while on an archaeological dig in Leicestershire.

Georgia and Evie Hinton, aged 10 and 12, from Repton in Derbyshire, were working for their Scout archaeology badges when they discovered a 6th century Anglo-Saxon piece of jewellery while digging.

Scout Georgia Hinton, who was one of those who discovered the piece, said: "It's very cool and we think there's something else here like a stone, that might be attached to the house."

They found it on 21st July and sent it to the British Museum in London who examined it and confirmed it is a copper alloy, square-headed brooch, dating as far back as 520 A.D.

Speaking before the discovery was confirmed, Morgause Lomas, the team lead for Derbyshire Scout Archaeology Activities, said: "We're not 100 percent sure of the material, and the latching on the back seems to be quite modern so we're kind of thrown a little bit."

"Maybe it's a replica of an Anglo-Saxon brooch or, maybe just maybe we found something quite special."

'It's a once in a lifetime discovery, I'm very proud to be here'

The Scouts had come to Willesley Scout Campsite in Leicestershire, all keen to gain their new archaeology badge.

The campsite sits on the remains of a Tudor manor house, knocked down in the 1950s.

Duncan Watts, District Commissioner for Ashby and Coalville Scouts, said: "I've been here as a cub in the late 70s so to actually see this...

He continued: "We always knew there was something here, something significant - to actually get down and see what's under the ground is absolutely fantastic!"

Speaking about what the discovery means for the local Scout group, Morgause Lomas added: "We're the first of our kind, in terms of an archaeology badge and archaeology activities team and we love being different."

"We just want to get the Scouts involved in another activity that they may have never even heard of."

The team's aim was to get young people interested in archaeology. Credit: ITV News Central

She added: "We're not offended if they don't become archaeologists, but if they go away with a better sense of the world around them, past, present and future, we've done our job."

The team's aim was to get young people interested in archaeology - and now to them it has certainly succeeded.

