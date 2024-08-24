Play Brightcove video

Indy and Katie spoke to ITV News Central at the finish line of the trek.

A teenage naturalist from Nottinghamshire has completed an epic charity walk with his girlfriend.

The couple reached John O'Groats after walking the length of Britain - including a major 700-mile detour via the western isles of Scotland.

19-year-old Indy, from Warsop, has had a meteoric rise in the world of conservation, having been an RSPB ambassador since the age of 14, and having presented a wildlife show with Chris Packham last autumn.

Alongside his girlfriend Katie Monk, 20, Indy set off on the gruelling challenge from Land's End, Cornwall, 107 days ago on 10 May.

The pair have braved storms, injuries, and plagues of midges on their 1500-mile challenge, raising money for a charity which protects whales and dolphins off the Scottish coast.

Play Brightcove video

Indy and Katie faced hurdles such as bad weather and insects on their walk.

Speaking at the finish line, Indy said: "It feels amazing but it feels really sad to have finished it after all this time. It's been 107 days."

Katie added: "I did cry. I'm actually speechless".

Indy continued: "That mental strength just came from the amazing support that we had from people on social media, the people we were meeting, the kindness that people were showing us. I felt like we owed it to them to carry on.

"Not that we ever considered stopping - from day one we said 'we're doing this'. To get here it's been like 'get in', we're really happy."

The couple have thanked everyone who had donated to Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust, as their total currently stands at almost £18,000.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...