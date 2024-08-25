A drink driver who crashed into a family whilst they were walking down a road in Dudley has been jailed.

Brandon Payne was driving down Level Street in Brierley Hill on 9 June 2023 when he lost control of the car, mounted the footpath and hit the family.

Both husband and wife suffered serious injuries, but the two-year-old boy did not suffer serious injuries.

Two days later, the woman gave birth to a premature baby boy who spent nine months in hospital before he was able to go home.

However, as a result of the premature birth, he has a permanent brain injury.

Payne, of Griffin Street, Netherton, remained at the scene until emergency services arrived.

He tested positive for alcohol and was arrested for drink-driving.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was jailed for three years and four months at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He was also disqualified from driving for four years and eight months.

