Mobile phone footage of a stabbing in Birmingham that has been shared widely on social media is being used by police as part of an investigation.

Emergency services were called to Dudley Road at its junction with Bellefield Road just before 1.30am on Saturday (24 August).

The victim was taken to hospital after receiving a slash injury, where he remains there in a stable condition.

Three men aged 34, 29 and 26 and a 22-year-old woman were arrested after the attack.

The 34-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, while the woman aged 22 and man aged 26 have been released and will face no further action.

The 29-year-old man arrested has been charged with unrelated offences.

West Midlands Police said: "We are aware of social media reports that he was with a baby in a pushchair at the time, but this not true. He was pushing a trolley of belongings.

"We’re aware of video circulating on social media showing the incident, and it is being examined as part of our enquiry.

"At this stage, detectives are not looking for anyone else as part of the investigation and it is be an isolated incident."

