An iconic building in Derby could be demolished after a fire broke out at the site which was previously home to the La Gondola restaurant.Emergency services were called to the premises on Osmaston Road near the city centre at around 7pm on Sunday. Eight pumps and 45 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze.

The fire service has said investigations are ongoing and the building - which has been derelict for more than a decade - is unlikely to be saved.

Residents were told to keep their windows and doors closed after a large fire broke out at the old La Gondola building.

The Osmaston Road venue has been empty for more than a decade since it closed in 2009, but it was once a popular attraction in the city centre.

The venue was probably best known for being visited by Gordon Ramsey in 2006 as part of his Kitchen Nightmares series.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire Credit: ITV News Central

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service shared an update shortly before 9pm last night, stating: "We are currently in attendance at a large fire on Osmaston Road in Derby City Centre.

"We advise that local residents please keep their windows and doors closed. We will keep you updated."

An update from the service was then shared shortly after 7am on Monday.

It stated: "Firefighters have worked through the night at the scene of a fire in a derelict building on Osmaston Road Derby.

"Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform remain on scene this morning continuing to extinguish the fire. If you can see or smell smoke, keep windows and doors closed."

A new update from the fire service at 11.15am confirmed that firefighters from Ascot Drive Fire Station remain at the scene with the aerial ladder platform. They are working to dampen down the site and check for hotspots.

In 2023 it was reported that the building would be demolished after Derby City Council's planning committee rejected plans for 42 new flats on the site. This was despite the plans being recommended for approval.

After a successful appeal, it was anticipated that demolition and building work would take place in 2024.

