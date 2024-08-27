Two dogs thought to have been involved in the death of a man in Birmingham have been confirmed as XL Bullies.

Nicholas Glass, who was 32, was found dead in the garden of a relative's home on Hereford Close in Rubery in the early hours of Monday 21 August.

A post mortem examination found he died from injuries consistent with a dog bite.

Police seized two dogs at the scene, while two others were captured two days later. All four are now in secure kennels. Police say there is no certificate of exemption for the two XL Bully dogs.

Mr Glass' family have paid tribute to him, saying: “In Nicholas, we’ve lost a loving son, brother and uncle who was adored by all of his family and friends.

“He was kind hearted, caring and compassionate and he’d do anything for anyone. We are devastated at his loss and we all miss him desperately.”

The police investigation into his death is ongoing.

