A search is underway for a missing piece of a grade II listed monument after it was hit by a car in Warwickshire.

The William Gladstone memorial cross in Lea Marston was hit by a car on Wednesday 21 August.

Police believe the crosshead broke off, fell into the car and was driven away by the driver.

It is believed that the crosshead could have then been abandoned at an unknown location.

The monument was built in 1905 to memorialise Victorian prime minister William Gladstone.

Mr Gladstone was one of the many famous guests entertained by the philanthropist and MP for Staffordshire North, Charles Adderley, at Ham Hall.

Warwickshire Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crosshead to get in touch with them.

