A man has been charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Wolverhampton.

Ryan Griffiths was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Burleigh Road in Merridale just before 9pm on August 21 and died in hospital two days later.

Aden Wright, 26, has been charged with Mr Griffiths’ murder and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (28 August).

A 20-year-old woman who was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder and perverting the course of justice has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

In a statement issued previously by police, Mr Griffiths’ family called him a “loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and cousin”.

They added: “He had a heart of gold and a lot of loving friends.

“Everyone is devastated by his sad loss and he will be sadly missed.”

