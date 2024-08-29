Two cannabis factories with a combined street value of £900,000 have been dismantled by officers in Nottinghamshire.

The first warrant was executed on Tuesday, 27 August at an address in Broxtowe Lane in Aspley.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the production and supply of a Class B drug. He remains in police custody.

Nottinghamshire Police said the man attempted to flee the property through a back door but was caught by an officer during his exit.

Cannabis plants were found littered across the living room, hallway, bedrooms and loft area of the three-bedroom terraced house, officers said. In total, there was 408 plants.

The electricity had been bypassed, according to police.

Another warrant was also carried out at an address in Lindbridge Road in Aspley on the same morning.

Officers found 90 cannabis plants and arrested and charged a 25-year-old man with the cultivation of cannabis.

The street value of both cannabis factories was estimated at around £900,000.

Sergeant Ian Johnson, who covers the Broxtowe area, said: “No one wants these types of properties on their streets. They wreck neighbourhoods and that is why we will continue to carry out warrants and close them down.

“Both warrants will severely disrupt this criminal enterprise by taking a significant amount of cannabis off our streets.

“Our investigations will continue to determine the full scale of these operations.

“If you are worried about a cannabis factory on your street then please do get in touch. We will act on any intelligence that is fed into us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.