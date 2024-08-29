Three men have been convicted after 26,000 tonnes of waste was dumped at multiple sites across England, including three in the West Midlands.

The major investigation led by the Environment Agency also uncovered large-scale illegal deposits of waste in Liverpool, Lancashire, Yorkshire and Humberside.

Organised criminal gang members approached waste facilities and offered to dispose of baled waste at reduced costs, which they later abandoned.

They are estimated to have avoided landfill tax costs in excess of £2.7 million, while the cost of clearing the waste at the landowners’ expense is estimated at more than £3.2 million.

Approximately 8,000 tonnes of baled waste was illegally deposited at the former GKN site in Lichfield

The dumping of the waste had a severe impact on the landowners and businesses nearby, who were forced to spend money removing the waste.

Fly and rat infestations also caused nearby businesses to shut, as well as the closure and demolition of sites.

There were also further impacts to the environment, the victims’ health and the neighbouring communities.

Approximately 750 tonnes of waste was deposited on land in Garston, Liverpool. It was suspected to have been subjected to an arson attack.

Marcus Hughes (53), Richard Hopkinson (52) and Robert McDonagh (51), have all pleaded guilty to various environmental, company and fraud offences.

Birmingham Crown Court heard the gang entering into rental or lease agreements with owners of land, farms, industrial units and, in one instance, an operational airfield, under the false pretences of storing plastic pellets and motor vehicles or for the temporary storage of refuse derived fuel for later exportation to incinerators abroad.

The baled waste, normally made up of household or business waste, was then abandoned at the sites.

They also diverted the waste to sites which were owned but unused, forcing entry and depositing bales of waste. This method was highly organised and made to seem legitimate by the gang deploying ‘security officers’ in hi-vis clothing at the entrance to the sites.

Emma Viner, Environment Agency Enforcement and Investigations Manager, said:

“Operation Cesium was a complex investigation into large-scale waste dumps across the country by a gang who spared little thought for their victims and the environmental, financial and health impacts they caused.

“We take our responsibility to protect people and the environment seriously, whether by stopping large-scale dumping or making life harder for criminals by disrupting illegal activity through tough and decisive action.”

