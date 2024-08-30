Play Brightcove video

A dad has expressed his sadness after a 13-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in the town.

Paul Henderson, who lives in Oldbury, in Sandwell, was out for a short walk when he came across the police activity.

He said: "I'm really distraught. I thought, this isn't right. I don't really see this in this area.

West Midlands Police officers were called to an address in Lovett Avenue, at about 4pm on Thursday. The child died despite being treated by paramedics.

A murder investigation has been launched.

Mr Henderson adds: "I've been here quite a few years now. I found out what happened, it was really troubling to here that."

"Knife crime. You don't think it'll affect your immediate area. Sometimes when you look at where you live you think it doesn't really impact us as much.

Mr Henderson said: "My thoughts go out to the family. Wherever you are in the UK the country, its not nice .

"Secondly, when it's so close to home, it does make you think and reflect about how safe you are in your own area."

Mr Henderson said this was the first time in around six or seven years that he had seen something like this level of activity in the area.

He said: "Generally, I don't see or hear about much crime. It just doesn't happen and I walk fairly often.

Paul Henderson Credit: ITV Central

"Yesterday my son left the house to go to town. You start wondering could he have been in the wrong place at the wrong time?

"It does make you wonder about your kids going out and even though he is 18, you still want to protect your children."

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the force’s homicide team, said it was "absolutely tragic a young life has been lost".

He said: "We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy.

"We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were called to a stabbing just after 4pm on Thursday.

The spokesperson said: "One ambulance, two paramedic officers, the WMAS Critical Care Car, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care at the scene but unfortunately, despite their best efforts nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

