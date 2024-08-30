A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed to death at a house, sparking a murder investigation.

West Midlands Police officers were called to an address in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury, at about 4pm on Thursday.

The child died despite being treated by paramedics.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the force’s homicide team, said: "It’s absolutely tragic a young life has been lost.

"We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy.

"We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a stabbing at a private address on Lovett Avenue just after 4pm on Thursday.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers, the WMAS Critical Care Car, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care at the scene but unfortunately, despite their best efforts nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

