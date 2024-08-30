Nottingham Forest's EFL Cup knitter reveals she is a Notts County fan

A football fan who was spotted knitting during Nottingham Forest's EFL Cup match against Newcastle United says she is actually a Notts County supporter.

The Reds were level during the tie when the camera zoomed in on Laura Cameron, who was spotted knitting in the stands of the City Ground.

Many took to social media to comment on her textile skills.

And after seeing herself on the television, she has now revealed she supports Forest's neighbours.

Laura said: "I had taken my son and his friends to the game and when I got home I was told I'd become internet famous."

Laura was taught how to knit while in rehab for a brain injury, and decided to combine her love of knitting with her passion for football.

Laura Cameron in her Notts County shirt Credit: Laura Cameron

She said: "The football community has been so welcoming, so everywhere I go up and down the country following Notts County, I take a pair of socks to knit with me.

"I love football games in general.

"I take my son, and his friends that don't normally get to go to football matches, to all the Forest cup games.

"It's a chance for them to get into it and experience a real atmosphere."

Taiwo Awoniyi walks away after missing a crucial penalty in Nottingham Forest's penalty shootout Credit: PA

Laura watched a tense and tight cup game which saw the teams finish level on one goal apiece, which took it to penalties.

Taiwo Awoniyi was the second Forest player to miss a penalty, blasting his spot kick over the bar.

Everywhere she goes up and down the country following Notts County, Laura takes a pair of socks to knit Credit: Laura Cameron

Shaun Longstaff then scored his penalty to send Newcastle through to the third round of the competition.

Notts County had themselves already crashed out of the EFL Cup on penalties in the first round, after losing to Shrewsbury Town.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...