A hit and run driver who seriously injured a young boy and his sister in Kings Heath has been jailed.

Shahbaz Khan failed to stop his car after hitting the pair.

Khan drove at speeds of over 60mph despite being in a 20mph zone in Kings Heath High Street, with CCTV footage showing him travelling through the red light of the pedestrian crossing and hitting the boy and his sister.

They were taken to hospital with serious injuries, with the young boy, 8, suffering two broken legs and a head injury, while his sister, 21, suffered a broken leg, fractured pelvis and a head injury.

The crash has left both survivors living with the physical and psychological impact of their injuries, more than 12 months on from the incident.

Immediately after hitting the siblings with his car, Khan attempted to flee the scene, but a member of the public saw him and took a photo of the 29-year-old and his car.

Khan, of Park Road, Birmingham, was jailed for two years eight months at Birmingham Crown Court on 28 August.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:"We had two vulnerable road users who showed common sense and good road safety awareness and chose to use a pedestrian crossing correctly which had been placed there to afford them the protection they deserve.

"Sadly the actions of one individual that day changed their lives forever.