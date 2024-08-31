The family of a man killed in a Rowley Regis crash have paid tribute to a "cherished" son and "devoted" father and brother.

Rhys Antonio McDonald died when the quad bike he was riding crashed with a car and lorry on Oldbury Road.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 9.40pm on Friday, August 23, but the father-of-one could not be saved.

The 31-year-old's family were left "heartbroken" by his "unexpected" passing and have now launched a GoFundMe page to "secure a future" for his daughter, Tiyana.

They hope to raise £10,000 in Rhys' honour to ensure the seven-year-old is "supported in the years to come".

They said Tiyana was "the centre of his world", adding it was what he "would have wanted".

A message on the page read: "We are heartbroken to share the tragic news that our beloved Rhys Antonio McDonald passed away unexpectedly on Friday. Rhys was a beacon of light in all our lives—known for his infectious positivity, kindness, and ever-present smile.

“He was more than just a son, a brother, and a father; he was a friend to everyone who knew him.

The total has already exceeded £7,450