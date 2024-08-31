West Mercia Police have issued a warning to consumers about potential health risks after sheep, unfit for human consumption due to medication, were stolen in Chaddesley Corbett and possibly butchered illegally for sale.

The public is urged to buy meat only from reputable sources and to report any suspicious sales, particularly in Worcestershire.

The warning comes after several sheep were stolen over the Bank Holiday weekend, prompting a police investigation into suspected illegal butchery.

Investigators believe that the stolen sheep may have been slaughtered for meat, despite the fact that the animals were undergoing treatment with medication that makes them unsafe to eat.

The presence of such medication in the meat poses a serious health threat if consumed, leading to concerns that it could enter the food supply.

Police are appealing for the public to exercise caution and ensure they purchase meat only from trusted and verified sources and to immediately report any individuals or businesses selling meat under suspicious circumstances.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to trace the source of the stolen sheep.

The public is encouraged to assist by providing any information that could help locate the perpetrators or prevent the distribution of unsafe meat.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We’re urging people to report suspicious sales of meat following the theft of three sheep in Chaddesley Corbett over the bank holiday weekend.

"It’s feared that the sheep may have been stolen to be illegally butchered for meat. The animals were on medication which would make their meat unfit for human consumption."

PCSO Kate Easthope said: “We’re concerned that if the meat from these sheep has entered the food chain it could cause serious health issues for those who consume it.

“As always, for your safety we would only advise buying and consuming meat from reputable sources.