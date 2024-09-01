Two brothers from Redditch who are expected to develop dementia in their 40s are running the length of Britain, to raise vital funds for dementia research.

Jordan and Cian Adams, who both carry a rare gene linked to frontotemporal dementia (FTD), set off on their 903-mile journey from John O’Groats in Scotland to Land’s End in Cornwall this morning (September 1).

Dubbed the "FTD brothers" on social media, they hope to raise £100,000 through their latest challenge and aspire to gather £1 million over their lifetimes.

The brothers' determination to raise awareness and funds for research is deeply personal. Their mother, Geraldine, was diagnosed with FTD at just 47 years old and passed away in 2016 at the age of 52.

Jordan, now 29, discovered in 2018 that he had inherited the same faulty gene responsible for his mother's illness.

Since then, he has been a committed supporter and volunteer for Alzheimer’s Research UK. His younger brother, Cian, 24, learned last year that he too carries the gene and has joined Jordan in their efforts to fund research into the condition.

Geraldine passed away in 2016 from the condition Credit: Jordan Adams

Frontotemporal dementia is a rare form of dementia, with only about 10% of cases thought to be caused by an inherited gene mutation, such as the one Jordan and Cian have.

Despite the rarity of their condition, the brothers are determined to make a difference. Throughout September, they will be joined by supporters, including close friends and family members.

Jordan and Cian are no strangers to challenging themselves for a cause. Jordan has previously taken on several demanding running events to support Alzheimer’s Research UK, including completing the Virtual London Marathon in 2020, the London Marathon in 2021, and a gruelling series of seven marathons in seven days culminating in the London Marathon in 2022. This year, both brothers ran the London Marathon, and Cian also completed the Warwick and Manchester Half Marathons.

Jordan and Cian with their sister Kennedy Credit: Jordan Adams

In preparation for their September challenge, Jordan ran 100 miles in 24 hours around Arrow Valley Country Park in Redditch in July, a location that holds a special place in their hearts with a memorial bench dedicated to their mother.

Earlier this year, their efforts were recognised with the "Points of Light" award from the Prime Minister, celebrating their remarkable achievements in fundraising.

As the Adams brothers push forward in their journey, they continue to inspire others and draw attention to the need for more research into frontotemporal dementia, hoping their steps today will pave the way for a brighter future for others facing the same battle.

Jordan said: “When my mum was diagnosed with FTD it was heartbreaking. It felt like we lost a little bit of her every day until we eventually lost her in March 2016.

“It’s incredibly tough that Cian and I face the same fate as our mum. But doing challenges to raise vital funds for research and raise awareness is a coping mechanism for us. It’s a chance to do something positive out of such a difficult situation.

“It’s a way for us to help other people and ensure in the future other families won’t be devastated by dementia like our family has been.

“We are determined to be part of the movement that finds a cure for dementia.”