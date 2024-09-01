Two teenagers have been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death at a house in Oldbury.

Two boys were today (Sunday) detained in connection with the fatal stabbing in Lovett Avenue on Thursday (29 August).

They have been taken into police custody for questioning.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a stabbing at a private address on Lovett Avenue just after 4pm on Thursday.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers, the WMAS Critical Care Car, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and a BASICS emergency doctor attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care at the scene but unfortunately, despite their best efforts nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."