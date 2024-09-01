Warwick Hospital saves money and 'improves patient care' by using new app

Warwick Hospital says they've helped elderly patients get better care and saved money since they introduced a new app to help them decide where to treat people.

Consultant Connect, works by connecting paramedics and GPs directly to a hospital consultant who assesses the needs of the frail patients over 75.

A decision is then made about whether that person needs to be brought into hospital, or if they can be treated better in the community.

In the last year, the app has been used about 1400 times, and in around half of those cases, people have been treated at home instead of the hospital.

Paramedic Claire Sweet says that is more beneficial for many patients, telling ITV News Central that 'it is important to keep a patient in their own environment, it stops muscle wastage as if you end up in hospital then it is a prolonged amount of time, possibly in a bed, and if you are able to be treated at home, in your own surrounds, it is a lot nicer and a lot easier.'

The app allows people in the community to connect easily to consultants Credit: ITV Central

The app is used instead of a phone call because it allows those accessing it to see patient records, it means they only have to call one number in order to get through to a consultant and the calls are recorded so the hospital can keep records.

The hospital says that by treating people in the community, instead of in hospital, they have been able to close a surge ward, resulting in savings of more than £1.5 million in temporary staffing costs.

Using the app also allows for consultants to be made aware of when people are coming into hospital, so they can prepare for them on the Fragility Ward and they don't have to wait in A & E.