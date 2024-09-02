A 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in a park near Leicester which has left an elderly dog walker severely injured.

It happened in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, near Leicester, at around 6.30pm on Sunday 1 September.

Leicestershire Police said the attack was carried out by a "group of young people".

The 80-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital. The victim's daughter says her father suffered serious neck and spine injuries and was undergoing surgery at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault to get in touch with them.

In a statement, Leicestershire Police said: "The incident happened around 6.30pm, close to the park entrance in Bramble Way.

"It is reported the man, who was believed to be wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms, was seriously assaulted by a group of young people.

"The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. An investigation into the incident is underway and detectives are currently carrying out a number of inquiries.

"A 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the park, or in the area of Bramble Way, around the time of the attack."

