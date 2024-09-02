A man who was found dead at his relative’s house in Rubery died of blunt force trauma from dog bites, an inquest has heard.

Nicholas Glass, 32, was found dead outside the home on Hereford Close in Rednal during the early hours of Wednesday 21 August.

West Midlands Police believe up to four dogs were present around the time he was attacked. Two of the dogs were seized by police at the time and the other two were found two days later.

Tests concluded that two of the dogs were of the XL bully banned breed and neither had a certificate of exemption.

An inquest was opened into the death of Mr Glass, from Chalybeate Close in Rubery, at Birmingham and Solihull Coroners’ Court on Monday morning Monday 2 September). Coroner James Bennett said Mr Glass was identified by police at the scene.

The inquest was adjourned until 13 January 2025 so that the “relevant evidence can be obtained”, Mr Bennett said, to help identify the medical cause and the events leading up to Mr Glass' death.

He added: "I would like to take this opportunity to express my condolences to the family of Mr Glass."

In a tribute released through police last month, Mr Glass’s family said: "In Nicholas we’ve lost a loving son, brother and uncle who was adored by all of his family and friends."

"He was kind-hearted, caring and compassionate and he’d do anything for anyone. We are devastated at his loss and we all miss him desperately.”

