The family of an 8-year-old boy from Birmingham who died after falling into the River Arrow in Alcester in July, have paid tribute to their son, describing him as 'beautiful in every way'.

Joshua Hillstead, from Maypole, died on Tuesday 23 July following complications resulting from drowning the evening before.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the scene after he fell into the river behind Kingfisher Way in Alcester. Joshua was given CPR at the scene, but died in hospital.

According to Warwickshire Police, o ne other child was also in the water but did not need further treatment and was able to go home.

In a tribute, Joshua's family said: "Our darling boy Joshy, There are no words to describe the devastation we are feeling for your loss. We miss you so, so much and would do anything for one more smile, one more cuddle, or just to talk to you one last time.

" Mommy and daddy are lost without you. You were such a big part of our family, and we will never be the same again. The day we lost you, we all lost a part of ourselves along with you.

Joshua died on 23 July Credit: Warwickshire Police

" he thought of having to carry on life without you breaks our hearts every day. There is a big space that only you can fill, your amazing personality and your beautiful nature made everyone love you even more.

" You were the kindest, most caring, and most considerate and gentle boy, and we are so incredibly proud that we were lucky enough to be your parents. Even though it was such a short time, you filled our hearts with so much love and joy.

"Y our cheeky smile and funny, crazy side were enough to cheer up anybody’s day and to put a smile on their face!

“You were so special Joshy, so beautiful in every single way.

“All of the family are devastated at your loss. Mommy, Daddy, Stepmum Emma, Nanny Lesley, Nanny Anna, Nanny Hillstead and Grumpy Grandad. All of your aunts, uncles, cousins, and most of all your big sister Caitlyn-Ann, your little brother Joey, and your stepbrothers and stepsister.

Joshua has been described as the "kindest, most caring, and most considerate and gentle boy" Credit: Warwickshire Police

" We all love you to the moon and back, and hope that wherever you are that you are happy, and we can’t wait to see you on the other side.

" On behalf of our whole family, we would like to express our deepest gratitude and love to the emergency services that helped rescue our boy, gave us the time to be with Joshy, and allowed us the chance to say goodbye.

" Also, to the amazing doctors and nurses who treated our boy with the utmost respect, care, and love. To us, you are all true heroes, and words cannot express our gratitude to each and every one of you.

" You are all angels. Joshua, our love for you will never go away. You’ll stay in our hearts and memories forever. We love and miss you. Goodnight son xxx”

At the time of Joshua's death Warwickshire Police's DI Heidi Twynham issued a warning: "Fast, unpredictable currents and invisible deeper sections make rivers dangerous places, particularly for children and non-confident swimmers. Please take caution around our waterways.

She added: "Thank you to our officers, members of the emergency services, and the hospital staff for everything you’ve done over the past few days."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...