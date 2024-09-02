Credit: Some Oasis fans across the Midlands have described the experience of trying to buy tickets for the rock band's reunion as a 'waste of time'.

It comes as thousands of people spent hours queueing for tickets on Saturday morning, with many left empty-handed. Oasis and Ticketmaster are also facing a huge backlash after fans were forced to fork out more than double the cost of the tickets.

Multiple fans told ITV News Central they tried to call the accessible line thousands of times to no avail. They said there was no option to purchase accessible tickets online.

It rubbed salt in the wounds for many, with the band not scheduling any concerts in the Midlands.

Meanwhile, other fans in the Midlands were successful in their bid to see Oasis play for the first time in over 15 years.

One Nottingham fan described the process as 'really easy', only having to queue for a total of nine minutes.

Oasis last performed in the Midlands 16 years ago Credit: PA Images

Other keen supporters had success but had to queue a little longer, with one succeeding despite having to wait five hours.

Many fans were put off by the 'in-demand' pricing on Saturday proving to be too expensive, tickets more than doubled from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster.

The government announced it would review surge pricing as part of an upcoming consultation on consumer protections for ticket resales.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy pledged to “bring in protections to stop people being ripped off by touts”.

She said: “After the incredible news of Oasis’ return, it’s depressing to see vastly inflated prices excluding ordinary fans from having a chance of enjoying their favourite band live.

“This Government is committed to putting fans back at the heart of music. So we will include issues around the transparency and use of dynamic pricing, including the technology around queuing systems which incentivise it, in our forthcoming consultation on consumer protections for ticket resales.

“Working with artists, industry and fans we can create a fairer system that ends the scourge of touts, rip-off resales and ensures tickets at fair prices.”

Ticketmaster said it does not set prices, and shared a link to its website where it says costs can be “fixed or market-based”.

Neither Liam nor Noel Gallagher have commented on the outrage after they were accused of taking advantage of fans' desperation.

All UK and Ireland dates sold out in less than a day.

