An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious head injuries after being hit by a van in the Hodge Hill area of Birmingham.

West Midlands Police has launched an investigation after the boy was struck by a silver Vauxhall Vivaro moments after he got off a bus near the Clock Garage on Coleshill road on Saturday 31 August, shortly before 6:40pm.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery. He remains at the hospital in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses near Coleshill Road

The driver of the van failed to stop. Since the collision, the vehicle has been seized but police are now appealing for witnesses or anybody with information to help them identify the driver.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The boy suffered a significant head injury and we need to talk to the driver.

"I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any information including dashcam footage to please get in touch with us.

" A young boy was seriously injured and I would like to make a direct appeal to the driver to do the right thing and make contact with us."

