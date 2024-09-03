Five children, including three aged 12, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly dog walker died following a “serious” assault in a park.

The 80-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the incident in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town on Sunday evening at around 6:30pm.

Three 12-year-olds are among those arrested and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault, to contact them.

A boy and a girl aged 14, a boy aged 12 and two girls aged 12 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being interviewed by police.

The 80-year-old dog walker was assaulted on Sunday 1 September. Credit: ITV News Central

The attack happened at around 6.30pm, close to the park entrance in Bramble Way.

The the victim was walking his dog at the time of the assault and is believed to have been wearing a black jumper and grey jogging bottoms.

Police say he was seriously assaulted by a group of young people who left the scene before the emergency services arrived.

Officers are speaking to residents in the area to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and would like to speak to anyone who was in the park or in the area of Bramble Way between 6pm and 6.45pm on Sunday evening.

Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), due to prior police contact with the victim.

In a statement, the senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Emma Matts, said: "Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

"Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened.

"We still need people who were in the area to come forward if they have seen anything or have any information which could assist.

"Were you in the area of Franklin Park or Bramble Way around 6.30pm on Sunday night? Did you see the attack itself? From the description given did you see the victim before the incident or possibly a group of young people leaving the area after?

"A scene preservation will remain in place at the park while our investigation progresses. Local officers are also in the area carrying out reassurance patrols and can speak to anyone in the local community who has concerns."

