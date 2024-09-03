Dog walker, 80, named by police as teen questioned held in murder probe

An 80-year-old who has died after a serious assault in a park in Braunstone Town in Leicester has been named by police as Bhim Kohli.

The man was walking his dog on the evening of Sunday 1 September when police believe he was assaulted.

Five children were originally arrested on suspicion of murder. Four have since been released without further action. A fourteen year old boy is still being held.

The dog walker was assaulted on Sunday 1 September Credit: ITV News Central

Mr Kohli was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the incident in Franklin Park, but later died.

The attack happened at around 6.30pm, close to the park entrance in Bramble Way.

Officers are speaking to residents in the area to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Due to prior police contact with the victim, Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

In a statement, the senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Emma Matts, said: "Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

"We still need people who were in the area to come forward if they have seen anything or have any information which could assist.

"Were you in the area of Franklin Park or Bramble Way around 6.30pm on Sunday night? Did you see the attack itself? From the description given did you see the victim before the incident or possibly a group of young people leaving the area after?

"A scene preservation will remain in place at the park while our investigation progresses. Local officers are also in the area carrying out reassurance patrols and can speak to anyone in the local community who has concerns."

