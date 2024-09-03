Two teenage boys charged with murder of Jahziah Coke, 13, in Oldbury

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Sandwell.

Jazhiah Coke was treated by paramedics at the house on Lovett Avenue in Oldbury on Thursday (29 August) but died despite their best efforts.

A man in his 40s who was arrested on Monday (2 September) has been charged with assisting an offender.

All three are being held in police custody before appearing at Birmingham magistrates court today.

In a statement, Jazhiah's mother paid tribute to her son, saying: "Jahziah was a very polite, kind and family-orientated young man.

"He was very loving and always smiling. His smile would light up the room. He was very kind-hearted."

West Midlands Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with their investigation, but are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

