Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder, after the death of dog walker Bhim Kohli in a Leicestershire park.

The 80-year-old was attacked on Sunday night (1 September) in Franklin Park. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but later died.

A post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of a neck injury, pending further tests.

The attack happened at around 6.30pm, close to the park entrance in Bramble Way.

Five children were originally arrested on suspicion of murder but four were later released without charge.

The 14-year-old is due to appear at Leicester Magistrate's Court on Thursday morning.

Because Leicestershire Police had previous contact with Mr Kohli the force made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC). Following further contact with the IOPC, the force has now made a mandatory referral.

Andrew Baxter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police and has authorised a charge of murder against a 14-year-old boy in relation to the death of Bhim Sen Kohli.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

