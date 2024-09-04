The family of Bhim Kohli who died after he was seriously assaulted in a park in Braunstone Town in Leicestershire have paid tribute to a "loving husband, dad and grandad."

The 80-year-old was walking his dog in Franklin Park on the evening of Sunday 1 September when he was assaulted.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

Releasing a statement, his family said they are heartbroken, describing Mr Kohli as "happy and talkative, the joker of the family."

Tributes have been left at the scene

They said: "Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.

"He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.

"He has always been a very hardworking man and even at the age of 80 he was still very active. One of his great passions was his allotment, he would go everyday to tend to his plots and was so proud of them. He also enjoyed walking the family dog Rocky on the park many times a day.

"Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile. Our family have lived in the same house in Braunstone for 40 years, so he was very well known in the community – we have been overwhelmed by the messages and support from many who knew him.

"Our hearts have been completely broken. We are now pulling together as a family to try and support each other through the most difficult time imaginable and would ask for privacy while we do this."

Today flowers have been left at the scene and those who knew him have paid tribute.

Leicestershire Police has been given more time to question a 14-year-old suspect held on suspicion of his murder.

A magistrate's extension was granted this morning meaning police have until around 10pm tonight to hold their suspect.

